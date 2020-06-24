All apartments in Union City
3207 Diamond Bluff
3207 Diamond Bluff

3207 Diamond Bluff · No Longer Available
Location

3207 Diamond Bluff, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,741 sf home is located in Union City, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 Diamond Bluff have any available units?
3207 Diamond Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 3207 Diamond Bluff have?
Some of 3207 Diamond Bluff's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 Diamond Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Diamond Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Diamond Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, 3207 Diamond Bluff is pet friendly.
Does 3207 Diamond Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 3207 Diamond Bluff offers parking.
Does 3207 Diamond Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 Diamond Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Diamond Bluff have a pool?
No, 3207 Diamond Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Diamond Bluff have accessible units?
No, 3207 Diamond Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Diamond Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 Diamond Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3207 Diamond Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 3207 Diamond Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.
