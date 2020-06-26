2425 Vine Street

Amenities

A charming 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen with white appliances, electric stove and a built-in microwave which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.