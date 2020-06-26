All apartments in Union City
2425 Vine Street
2425 Vine Street

2425 Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Vine Street, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
A charming 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen with white appliances, electric stove and a built-in microwave which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Vine Street have any available units?
2425 Vine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 2425 Vine Street have?
Some of 2425 Vine Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Vine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Vine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 Vine Street is pet friendly.
Does 2425 Vine Street offer parking?
No, 2425 Vine Street does not offer parking.
Does 2425 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Vine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Vine Street have a pool?
No, 2425 Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 2425 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 2425 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 Vine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2425 Vine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2425 Vine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
