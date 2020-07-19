All apartments in Union City
2045 Ivy Lane
2045 Ivy Lane

2045 Ivy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2045 Ivy Lane, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Ivy Lane have any available units?
2045 Ivy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 2045 Ivy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Ivy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Ivy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2045 Ivy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2045 Ivy Lane offer parking?
No, 2045 Ivy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2045 Ivy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Ivy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Ivy Lane have a pool?
No, 2045 Ivy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Ivy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2045 Ivy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Ivy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 Ivy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 Ivy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2045 Ivy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
