Last updated November 26 2019 at 8:35 AM

1325 Maple Valley Ct

1325 Maple Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Maple Valley Court, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Town home with bedroom & full bath on main level and 4 bedroom/2 bath on upper level. Great location that's convenient to shopping, highways and Atlanta Airport. Pets welcome. No Vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Maple Valley Ct have any available units?
1325 Maple Valley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 1325 Maple Valley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Maple Valley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Maple Valley Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Maple Valley Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Maple Valley Ct offer parking?
No, 1325 Maple Valley Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Maple Valley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Maple Valley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Maple Valley Ct have a pool?
No, 1325 Maple Valley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Maple Valley Ct have accessible units?
No, 1325 Maple Valley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Maple Valley Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Maple Valley Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Maple Valley Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1325 Maple Valley Ct has units with air conditioning.

