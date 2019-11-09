771 Tyrone Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1922 sq. ft. home in Tyrone, GA! Open and spacious floor plan. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area with access to deck overlooking wooded yard. Formal dining/living areas. Cozy living room with beautiful brick fireplace. Over-sized master suite. Tons of space in this home! Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.