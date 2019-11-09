All apartments in Tyrone
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:10 AM

771 Tyrone Road

771 Tyrone Road · No Longer Available
Location

771 Tyrone Road, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1922 sq. ft. home in Tyrone, GA! Open and spacious floor plan. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area with access to deck overlooking wooded yard. Formal dining/living areas. Cozy living room with beautiful brick fireplace. Over-sized master suite. Tons of space in this home! Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 Tyrone Road have any available units?
771 Tyrone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 771 Tyrone Road have?
Some of 771 Tyrone Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 771 Tyrone Road currently offering any rent specials?
771 Tyrone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 Tyrone Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 771 Tyrone Road is pet friendly.
Does 771 Tyrone Road offer parking?
No, 771 Tyrone Road does not offer parking.
Does 771 Tyrone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 Tyrone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 Tyrone Road have a pool?
No, 771 Tyrone Road does not have a pool.
Does 771 Tyrone Road have accessible units?
No, 771 Tyrone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 771 Tyrone Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 771 Tyrone Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 771 Tyrone Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 771 Tyrone Road does not have units with air conditioning.

