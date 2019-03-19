All apartments in Tyrone
Tyrone, GA
627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A

627 Senoia Rd · No Longer Available
Location

627 Senoia Rd, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
627 Senoia RD Unit A: Total electric traditional 4 sided brick 2 bedroom 2 bath ranch style duplex on level lot. Convenient to shopping and restaurants at Kedron Village Shopping Center and the Avenue. 10 minute commute to I-85. Move-in ready! -

(RLNE1864903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A have any available units?
627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A have?
Some of 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A currently offering any rent specials?
627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A is pet friendly.
Does 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A offer parking?
Yes, 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A offers parking.
Does 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A have a pool?
No, 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A does not have a pool.
Does 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A have accessible units?
No, 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 Senoia Rd- UNIT A does not have units with air conditioning.
