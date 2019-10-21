575 Briarwood Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 baths, 2268 sq. ft. home in Tyrone, GA! Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops. Downstairs features an office/formal living room. Elegant dinning room. Spacious living room area with cozy fire place. Over-sized master suite features dual sinks. Hugh secondary rooms and a bonus room along with a 2nd full bath. Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.