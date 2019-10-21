All apartments in Tyrone
Last updated October 21 2019 at 10:19 PM

575 Briarwood Road

575 Briarwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

575 Briarwood Road, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 baths, 2268 sq. ft. home in Tyrone, GA! Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops. Downstairs features an office/formal living room. Elegant dinning room. Spacious living room area with cozy fire place. Over-sized master suite features dual sinks. Hugh secondary rooms and a bonus room along with a 2nd full bath. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 Briarwood Road have any available units?
575 Briarwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 575 Briarwood Road have?
Some of 575 Briarwood Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 Briarwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
575 Briarwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Briarwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 575 Briarwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 575 Briarwood Road offer parking?
No, 575 Briarwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 575 Briarwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 Briarwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Briarwood Road have a pool?
No, 575 Briarwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 575 Briarwood Road have accessible units?
No, 575 Briarwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 575 Briarwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 575 Briarwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 575 Briarwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 Briarwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
