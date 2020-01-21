404 Wicklow St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Avail aprox March 6th. Absolutely one of the best around right now! Outstanding executive home built with incredible quality & amenities. Library, office, exercise room, steam shower, custom cabinetry throughout, beautiful hardwood floors, French doors from the DR to large front porch for an elegant dinner setting, gourmet kitchen with all appliances, walk in pantry, great room with built-ins, master on the main with beautiful bath & huge custom closet. Back porch with 2nd fireplace - great for entertaining! Spacious private backyard. 3 car garage & lots of storage. Just too many amenities to list!! Very nice neighborhood with swim & tennis, clubhouse & playground. Excellent Fayette County Schools. Just a beautiful home! Home is occupied - please make appointment for next day showing