Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

370 Michael Rd Available 07/28/20 FURNISHED: Beautiful Private 2-Story Home with Finished Basement & Pool on 3 Acres in Tyrone - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the year. Please note price advertised may be a promotional rate for the first month as pricing may vary depending on the seasons of the year. If your reservation request is for 3 months or more, please send an inquiry with the dates you are interested in for an accurate price quote for your dates. If your reservation is for less than 3 months, please visit www.airbnb.com/rooms/7819303 and submit your dates to proceed with the booking process.**



Welcome to the listing of our beautiful Michael Rd property!



Michael Rd is a beautiful, furnished 2-story home on 3.2 acres, located in a private and quiet neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac street in Tyrone GA, just 6.5 miles (about 12 min drive) from the Atlanta Pinewood Studios and Fayetteville Piedmont Hospital, 25-30 minutes from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and only 30-40 minutes south of Downtown and Midtown Atlanta, where you can find the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca Cola, CNN Center, Georgia World Congress Center, and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium (all Downtown) and experience Atlantas finest restaurant and nightlife scene in Midtown. By being close to major highways, many of Atlantas attractions are within a short commute away (i.e. Six Flags Over Georgia, Stone Mountain Park, etc.).



This property is a 5 Bedroom home with 3 Full Bathrooms, 1 Living Room, 1 Family Room with Office Space, 1 Kitchen with Eat-In Kitchen Area, 1 Formal Dining Room, and a 2-car Garage. It also has a nice private fully fenced-in backyard including a patio with outdoor furniture, BBQ gas grill, and private pool (non-heated, only open in summer). This property sleeps 10 people.



The layout is as follows (see video link):



1. The Main Level consists of a main Living Room with TV and Fireplace; a Family Room with an Office Area (desk, chair, lamp) a formal Dining Room, spacious Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an Eat-in Kitchen Area, and a full Hallway Bathroom (shower).



2. The Upstairs Level consists of a Master King Bedroom with TV and full Master Bathroom (combination tub/shower), 3 additional Queen Bedrooms, a full Hallway Bathroom (combination tub/shower) and a Laundry Closet with washer and dryer. The Upstairs Level can sleep up to 8 guests.



3. The Finished Basement Level consists of a Queen Bedroom (no window!), and a big open area. The Finished Basement Level can sleep up to 2 guests.



4. Outside Area features a 2-Car Garage. The large fenced-in backyard consists of a back Patio with outdoor furniture and BBQ gas grill as well as a beautiful pool area with inground Pool and lounge chairs (only in summer season). The SWIMMING POOL is only open in the summer months from the last weekend of April until the last weekend of September and is not heated.



All Bedrooms include comfortable beds with bedding and 1 set of clean linens for each bed, a nightstand, nightstand lamp, dresser and/or closet to store your clothes during your stay. Clean bath towels & wash cloths (1 per guest) as well as hand towels are provided in each bathroom. The full Kitchen is equipped with all basic dishware, pots & pans, silverware and utensils. Kitchen appliances include microwave, tea pot, standard electric Coffee Maker, etc. (NO pantry items or condiments included due to Food&Drug Regulations). There are comfortable couches, dining table & chairs, and more. There are 2 flat screen HD TVs with Basic Cable (1 in Main Living Room + 1 in Master Bedroom) as well as 1 DVR, and 1 DVD player at the property. Free Wi-Fi and high-speed internet are provided as well as an office area with desk, office chair and lamp. A washer and dryer are included as well as an iron, ironing board and 1 hair dryer. A LIMITED starter supply of trash liners, dish soap, dishwasher detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, soap, shampoo & body wash, laundry pods, dryer sheets and disinfecting wipes are provided. The BBQ gas grill has a propane tank & BBQ tools provided. The private backyard with its features is perfect for outdoor entertaining.



(Please note that pets are strictly not allowed for reservations of less than 30 nights.) Pets can get authorized for reservations of 30+ nights with explicit approval by the Management Company in writing prior to arrival; a Pet Fee of $200/pet (non-refundable) as well as a higher Refundable Damage Deposit, current vaccination reports and additional acceptance of our Pet Rules are required. Any evidence of unapproved pets will result in the forfeiture of the Refundable Damage Deposit.



Whether this will be a family vacation, a business trip, or just a convenient home to visit the surrounding area, our Michael Rd home offers an excellent and comfortable stay in Atlanta. Please inquire with your requested dates in order to receive availability and pricing information.



Please note that rates include all Utilities and Property Services (Water, Power, Gas, Sewer, Trash Service, Cable TV, High Speed Internet, Landscaping, and Pool/Hot Tub Service (if applicable), an estimated value of $400 - $600 per month).



Thank you for inquiring and we look forward to hosting you in our home. Feel free to check out our other listings as well.



