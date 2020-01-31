320 Julie Road Available 02/08/20 320 Julie Road: Unique 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on wooded fenced in lot. Sunk-in living room with bench style seating around fireplace. Fayette county school district! -
(RLNE3441264)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Julie Road have any available units?
320 Julie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
Is 320 Julie Road currently offering any rent specials?
320 Julie Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Julie Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Julie Road is pet friendly.
Does 320 Julie Road offer parking?
No, 320 Julie Road does not offer parking.
Does 320 Julie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Julie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Julie Road have a pool?
No, 320 Julie Road does not have a pool.
Does 320 Julie Road have accessible units?
No, 320 Julie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Julie Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Julie Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Julie Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Julie Road does not have units with air conditioning.