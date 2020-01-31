All apartments in Tyrone
Last updated January 31 2020

320 Julie Road

320 Julie Road · No Longer Available
Location

320 Julie Road, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
320 Julie Road Available 02/08/20 320 Julie Road: Unique 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on wooded fenced in lot. Sunk-in living room with bench style seating around fireplace. Fayette county school district! -

(RLNE3441264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Julie Road have any available units?
320 Julie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
Is 320 Julie Road currently offering any rent specials?
320 Julie Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Julie Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Julie Road is pet friendly.
Does 320 Julie Road offer parking?
No, 320 Julie Road does not offer parking.
Does 320 Julie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Julie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Julie Road have a pool?
No, 320 Julie Road does not have a pool.
Does 320 Julie Road have accessible units?
No, 320 Julie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Julie Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Julie Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Julie Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Julie Road does not have units with air conditioning.
