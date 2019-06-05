Gorgeous 4 bed with 2 bathroom conveniently located near I85 and Peachtree City. Upgrades thought including hardwood floors on main and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom & ensuite on main with additional 3 bedrooms upstairs. Available Mid July.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 310 Millbrook Village Dr have any available units?
310 Millbrook Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
Is 310 Millbrook Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
310 Millbrook Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.