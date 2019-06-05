All apartments in Tyrone
310 Millbrook Village Dr
310 Millbrook Village Dr

310 Millbrook Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

310 Millbrook Village Drive, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 4 bed with 2 bathroom conveniently located near I85 and Peachtree City. Upgrades thought including hardwood floors on main and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom & ensuite on main with additional 3 bedrooms upstairs. Available Mid July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Millbrook Village Dr have any available units?
310 Millbrook Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
Is 310 Millbrook Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
310 Millbrook Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Millbrook Village Dr pet-friendly?
No, 310 Millbrook Village Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 310 Millbrook Village Dr offer parking?
No, 310 Millbrook Village Dr does not offer parking.
Does 310 Millbrook Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Millbrook Village Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Millbrook Village Dr have a pool?
No, 310 Millbrook Village Dr does not have a pool.
Does 310 Millbrook Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 310 Millbrook Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Millbrook Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Millbrook Village Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Millbrook Village Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Millbrook Village Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
