Tyrone, GA
255-A Handley Ct
Last updated July 25 2019 at 11:12 PM

255-A Handley Ct

255 Handley Ct · No Longer Available
Location

255 Handley Ct, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Great 2 Br/1 Ba duplex in downtown Tyrone available approx. August 15th. Eat in kitchen, off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255-A Handley Ct have any available units?
255-A Handley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
Is 255-A Handley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
255-A Handley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255-A Handley Ct pet-friendly?
No, 255-A Handley Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 255-A Handley Ct offer parking?
Yes, 255-A Handley Ct offers parking.
Does 255-A Handley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255-A Handley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255-A Handley Ct have a pool?
No, 255-A Handley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 255-A Handley Ct have accessible units?
No, 255-A Handley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 255-A Handley Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 255-A Handley Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255-A Handley Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 255-A Handley Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
