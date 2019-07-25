Rent Calculator
Last updated July 25 2019 at 11:12 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
255-A Handley Ct
255 Handley Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
255 Handley Ct, Tyrone, GA 30290
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Great 2 Br/1 Ba duplex in downtown Tyrone available approx. August 15th. Eat in kitchen, off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 255-A Handley Ct have any available units?
255-A Handley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tyrone, GA
.
Is 255-A Handley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
255-A Handley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255-A Handley Ct pet-friendly?
No, 255-A Handley Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tyrone
.
Does 255-A Handley Ct offer parking?
Yes, 255-A Handley Ct offers parking.
Does 255-A Handley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255-A Handley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255-A Handley Ct have a pool?
No, 255-A Handley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 255-A Handley Ct have accessible units?
No, 255-A Handley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 255-A Handley Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 255-A Handley Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255-A Handley Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 255-A Handley Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
