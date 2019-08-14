All apartments in Tyrone
215 Handley Ct Apt A

215 Handley Court · No Longer Available
Location

215 Handley Court, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex in Tyrone. It's in the heart of Tyrone. It's close to shopping, restaurants, and much more.

**A MUST SEE**
TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application.
Approved applicants will have a maximum of 30 days from the date of approval to submit the reservation fee and take possession of the home. First approved applicant that submits the reservation fee will be awarded the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Handley Ct Apt A have any available units?
215 Handley Ct Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
Is 215 Handley Ct Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
215 Handley Ct Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Handley Ct Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 215 Handley Ct Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 215 Handley Ct Apt A offer parking?
No, 215 Handley Ct Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 215 Handley Ct Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Handley Ct Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Handley Ct Apt A have a pool?
No, 215 Handley Ct Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 215 Handley Ct Apt A have accessible units?
No, 215 Handley Ct Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Handley Ct Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Handley Ct Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Handley Ct Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Handley Ct Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.

