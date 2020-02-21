All apartments in Tyrone
130 Wickham Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 10:56 PM

130 Wickham Drive

130 Wickham Drive · No Longer Available
130 Wickham Drive, Tyrone, GA 30290

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 130 Wickham Drive have any available units?
130 Wickham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
Is 130 Wickham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 Wickham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Wickham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Wickham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 130 Wickham Drive offer parking?
No, 130 Wickham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 130 Wickham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Wickham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Wickham Drive have a pool?
No, 130 Wickham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 130 Wickham Drive have accessible units?
No, 130 Wickham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Wickham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Wickham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Wickham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Wickham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
