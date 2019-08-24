Rent Calculator
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM
105 Farr Lake Dr
105 Farr Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
105 Farr Lake Drive, Tyrone, GA 30290
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 4 BR, 2 BA STUCCO FRONT HOME LARGE LOT W/ PRIVATE BACK- YARD & OUTBUILDING. FEATURES SPLIT BR FLOOR PLAN, FORMAL DR. AND SPACIOUS KITCHEN. CLOSE TO PINEWOOD, SHOPPING, AND ENTERTAINMENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Farr Lake Dr have any available units?
105 Farr Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tyrone, GA
.
What amenities does 105 Farr Lake Dr have?
Some of 105 Farr Lake Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 105 Farr Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
105 Farr Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Farr Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 105 Farr Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tyrone
.
Does 105 Farr Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 105 Farr Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 105 Farr Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Farr Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Farr Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 105 Farr Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 105 Farr Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 105 Farr Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Farr Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Farr Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Farr Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Farr Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
