Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:11 AM

The Arbors

100 Arbor Cir · (941) 564-0796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Arbor Cir, Tucker, GA 30086

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Arbors.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
hot tub
Welcome to The Arbors Apartment Homes in Tucker, Georgia. Our pet friendly community offers well-appointed one, two and three bedroom apartments with private outdoor spaces and modern conveniences. At The Arbors, we know that comfort and convenience are key and you will find both at our community. Our community is just within 3 miles of Walmart, Kroger, Chick-Fil-A, Long Horne, Home Depot and more. We are also located in a top rated school district and 8 miles of Highway 78, Interstates 285 and 85.

Our renovated apartment homes feature all black appliances, oversized closets, built in bookshelves and additional outside storage. Residents of The Arbors will enjoy our fitness center, play ground area, and swimming pool as well as being taken care of by our professional, on-site management and maintenance teams.

We are certain that you will find an apartment home here that perfectly fits your lifestyle. You will love calling The Arbors home. Call or e-mail us today to schedule a persona

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Sure Deposit: $88 - and up - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Arbors have any available units?
The Arbors doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does The Arbors have?
Some of The Arbors's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Arbors currently offering any rent specials?
The Arbors is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Arbors pet-friendly?
Yes, The Arbors is pet friendly.
Does The Arbors offer parking?
No, The Arbors does not offer parking.
Does The Arbors have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Arbors does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Arbors have a pool?
Yes, The Arbors has a pool.
Does The Arbors have accessible units?
Yes, The Arbors has accessible units.
Does The Arbors have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Arbors has units with dishwashers.
