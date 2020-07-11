All apartments in Tucker
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Arium Station 29

2334 Fuller Way · (770) 284-8812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA 30084

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5303 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 4008 · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 6101 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3304 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 5307 · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 3305 · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arium Station 29.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Welcome home to ARIUM Station 29 Apartment Homes, nestled in the quaint city of Tucker. We are known for our wonderful luxury apartment homes and peaceful atmosphere. ARIUM Station 29 is the perfect apartment community to call home! Enjoy renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature sleek, black energy efficient appliances, full-size washer/dryer, wood-style flooring, tiled private entry foyer, breakfast bar for casual dining, and impeccable upgraded light fixtures. Our gated community offers an unbeatable amenities package which includes a sparkling pool and sundeck, inviting clubhouse, fitness center with free weights, play area, high speed internet, care car center and much more. We are pet friendly and offer an expansive gated dog park with pet stations for your four-legged family member. ARIUM Station 29 provides easy access to shopping, local schools, restaurants, entertainment, highway access to 285, 78 and 85. Come visit us today for your own personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$1,250
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: false.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arium Station 29 have any available units?
Arium Station 29 has 15 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does Arium Station 29 have?
Some of Arium Station 29's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arium Station 29 currently offering any rent specials?
Arium Station 29 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arium Station 29 pet-friendly?
Yes, Arium Station 29 is pet friendly.
Does Arium Station 29 offer parking?
Yes, Arium Station 29 offers parking.
Does Arium Station 29 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arium Station 29 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arium Station 29 have a pool?
Yes, Arium Station 29 has a pool.
Does Arium Station 29 have accessible units?
No, Arium Station 29 does not have accessible units.
Does Arium Station 29 have units with dishwashers?
No, Arium Station 29 does not have units with dishwashers.
