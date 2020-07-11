Amenities

Welcome home to ARIUM Station 29 Apartment Homes, nestled in the quaint city of Tucker. We are known for our wonderful luxury apartment homes and peaceful atmosphere. ARIUM Station 29 is the perfect apartment community to call home! Enjoy renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature sleek, black energy efficient appliances, full-size washer/dryer, wood-style flooring, tiled private entry foyer, breakfast bar for casual dining, and impeccable upgraded light fixtures. Our gated community offers an unbeatable amenities package which includes a sparkling pool and sundeck, inviting clubhouse, fitness center with free weights, play area, high speed internet, care car center and much more. We are pet friendly and offer an expansive gated dog park with pet stations for your four-legged family member. ARIUM Station 29 provides easy access to shopping, local schools, restaurants, entertainment, highway access to 285, 78 and 85. Come visit us today for your own personal tour!