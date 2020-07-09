End unit 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome available for rent This home is freshly painted and freshened up for the new tenant New carpet upstairs rocking chair front porch Family oriented neighborhood Close to I-285/I-85/and highway 78
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6009 Leeshire Trace have any available units?
6009 Leeshire Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 6009 Leeshire Trace have?
Some of 6009 Leeshire Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 Leeshire Trace currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Leeshire Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.