5002 Leeshire Trail

Amenities
Beautiful recently updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath attached home, near I-85, I-285, and US-78. Great Location, Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Modern Hardwood Flooring, Modern Light Fixtures/Ceiling Fans. Large Family Rm with Fireplace. Large master w/2 closets. Private Entry w/2 covered carport spaces. Very quiet Neighborhood.
Background Check, Credit Report, and 3x's Rental History verification required. $50 application fee for everyone over age 18. Security deposit one-month rent. Please wear mask and gloves during tours. Agents/Owners. Available 7/3/2020.