Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:29 PM

5002 Leeshire Trail

5002 Leeshire Trl · (678) 568-6046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5002 Leeshire Trl, Tucker, GA 30084

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful recently updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath attached home, near I-85, I-285, and US-78. Great Location, Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Modern Hardwood Flooring, Modern Light Fixtures/Ceiling Fans. Large Family Rm with Fireplace. Large master w/2 closets. Private Entry w/2 covered carport spaces. Very quiet Neighborhood.

Background Check, Credit Report, and 3x's Rental History verification required. $50 application fee for everyone over age 18. Security deposit one-month rent. Please wear mask and gloves during tours. Agents/Owners. Available 7/3/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5002 Leeshire Trail have any available units?
5002 Leeshire Trail has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 5002 Leeshire Trail have?
Some of 5002 Leeshire Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5002 Leeshire Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5002 Leeshire Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 Leeshire Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5002 Leeshire Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 5002 Leeshire Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5002 Leeshire Trail does offer parking.
Does 5002 Leeshire Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5002 Leeshire Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 Leeshire Trail have a pool?
No, 5002 Leeshire Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5002 Leeshire Trail have accessible units?
No, 5002 Leeshire Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 Leeshire Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5002 Leeshire Trail has units with dishwashers.
