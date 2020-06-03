All apartments in Tucker
5000 Leeshire Trail
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:55 PM

5000 Leeshire Trail

5000 Leeshire Trail · (678) 568-6046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5000 Leeshire Trail, Tucker, GA 30084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, newly updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Terrace level Apartment near I-85, I285, and US-78. Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Renovated with Major Updates; Granite Countertops, Beautiful Tile Bathroom, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, New Hardwood Flooring, New Bedroom Carpet and Fresh Paint. Great Natural Light w/ attached Patio. Private Entry w/ 2 parking spaces. Very quiet community. Tenant only pays electricity
Water and Gas paid by Landlord! Includes Washer and Dryer! Online Application today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Leeshire Trail have any available units?
5000 Leeshire Trail has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Leeshire Trail have?
Some of 5000 Leeshire Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Leeshire Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Leeshire Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Leeshire Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Leeshire Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 5000 Leeshire Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Leeshire Trail does offer parking.
Does 5000 Leeshire Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5000 Leeshire Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Leeshire Trail have a pool?
No, 5000 Leeshire Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Leeshire Trail have accessible units?
No, 5000 Leeshire Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Leeshire Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Leeshire Trail has units with dishwashers.
