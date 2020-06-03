5000 Leeshire Trail

Amenities
Beautiful, newly updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Terrace level Apartment near I-85, I285, and US-78. Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Renovated with Major Updates; Granite Countertops, Beautiful Tile Bathroom, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, New Hardwood Flooring, New Bedroom Carpet and Fresh Paint. Great Natural Light w/ attached Patio. Private Entry w/ 2 parking spaces. Very quiet community. Tenant only pays electricity
Water and Gas paid by Landlord! Includes Washer and Dryer! Online Application today!!!