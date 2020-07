Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking

3 Bedroom Ranch in Tucker - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in Tucker. 2 car port.



Minutes from Hwy 78 and near Walmart Supercenter and Kroger.

Hardwood flooring

New Carpet

Tile in kitchen

Fully equipped kitchen

New paint

For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Pets Allowed



