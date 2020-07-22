All apartments in Tucker
4543 Lavista Road
Last updated February 3 2020 at 4:00 AM

4543 Lavista Road

4543 Lavista Road · No Longer Available
Location

4543 Lavista Road, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nicely appointed 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent with easy access to 285/85/78.
Conveniently located just minutes from Emory, CDC, Decatur, Northlake, downtown Tucker & Atlanta shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

