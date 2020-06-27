All apartments in Tucker
4358 Hanfred Ln.

4358 Hanfred Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4358 Hanfred Ln, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Remodeled Duplex - This beautifully remodeled and upgraded duplex is conveniently located close to downtown Tucker and I-285. Two bedrooms and one bathroom, flat yard, and a carport with exterior shed storage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5026163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4358 Hanfred Ln. have any available units?
4358 Hanfred Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
Is 4358 Hanfred Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
4358 Hanfred Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4358 Hanfred Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 4358 Hanfred Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 4358 Hanfred Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 4358 Hanfred Ln. offers parking.
Does 4358 Hanfred Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4358 Hanfred Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4358 Hanfred Ln. have a pool?
No, 4358 Hanfred Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 4358 Hanfred Ln. have accessible units?
No, 4358 Hanfred Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 4358 Hanfred Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4358 Hanfred Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4358 Hanfred Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4358 Hanfred Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
