4060 Adrian St

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Private Backyard! Everyone leaves at 5 pm!Open floorplan! Formal Dining Room!Open Chef's Kitchen w/Double Full Size Ovens,Separate Gas Cooktop,Under Cabinet Lighting,Granite Countertops,Exterior Vented Microwave,Pantry, Breakfast Area,HUGE GreatRoom w/ 70" Ceiling Fan!Recessed lighting & Dimmers!Wood 3.5" Shutters ALL Windows! FREE Screens!Open 2nd Floor Bed/Loft.Large Mst Bedrm w/Trey Ceilings,Ceiling Fan/Light!Mst Bath w/double vanities,Separate tub/shower NO HOA!All Baths have Tile Surround!2 Car Full Driveway,Real Hardwoods on Main,Upstairs Loft/4th bedrm & Hallway! NO PETS! 675+ Trans Union credit score, 3.5 times monthly rent as income, Excellent Residential History.