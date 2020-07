Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities tennis court

$500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Beautiful home in a great neighborhood! Come see the updated kitchen with granite countertops and updated bathrooms. The home boasts a basement and separate entrances. Located near Emory, Mercer and Henderson Park with Hiking Trails, Lake and Tennis! Available for move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.