3614 Canadian Way
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:45 AM

3614 Canadian Way

3614 Canadian Way · No Longer Available
Location

3614 Canadian Way, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Renovated ranch w/hdwd floors. Vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, exposed brick, oversized master suite w/double vanity & 2 closets, secondary master w/attached half bathroom. Kitchen, dining, livingrm & sunroom w/fireplace flow in a spacious, open floorplan. Large basement w/plenty of storage space, workshop area & partially finished room that could be used as a man cave, office or play area. Washer/dryer included. Move-in ready. Lease must start within 30 days of application acceptance. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers. Dogs negotiable w/ pet fee; no cats allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 Canadian Way have any available units?
3614 Canadian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 Canadian Way have?
Some of 3614 Canadian Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 Canadian Way currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Canadian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Canadian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3614 Canadian Way is pet friendly.
Does 3614 Canadian Way offer parking?
No, 3614 Canadian Way does not offer parking.
Does 3614 Canadian Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3614 Canadian Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Canadian Way have a pool?
No, 3614 Canadian Way does not have a pool.
Does 3614 Canadian Way have accessible units?
No, 3614 Canadian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Canadian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 Canadian Way has units with dishwashers.
