All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 3605 Rentals.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
3605 Rentals
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

3605 Rentals

3605 Woodbriar Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3605 Woodbriar Circle, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing October Move-In Special - apply today and receive $100 off your first full month's rent. Promotion expires October 31st, 2019.

3605 Rentals for rent in Tucker, offers you an incredible living experience. We are situated in a beautiful community that is conveniently located in Tucker.

3605 Rentals offers quick response times and professional attention. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional management staff ensures that your experience at 3605 Rentals is to the highest standard of living.

Providing an extraordinary level of privacy, comfort, and serenity our beautiful three bedroom condos boast spacious layouts, plush carpets, and ample closet space. As a resident of 3605 Rentals you will experience exceptional service from our professional team and an ideal Tucker location within walking distance to various shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Welcome home to 3605 Rentals, tucked away in the quaint city of Tucker. Located just minutes from Decatur, Virginia Highlands, and Perimeter Mall our community provides access to a variety of popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Take a stroll through Downtown Decatur, experience the exotic at the Dekalb Farmers Market, or with a short drive explore the excitements of neighboring Downtown Atlanta and Buckhead. We're also close to Hartsfield Jackson Airport, direct highway access to I-285, 78, and 85, and along MARTA bus route 75 ensuring a convenient home that you will love.

If you are interested in calling this wonderful community home contact us today or visit our website at www.3605rentals.com.

(RLNE4529352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Rentals have any available units?
3605 Rentals doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 Rentals have?
Some of 3605 Rentals's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Rentals currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Rentals is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Rentals pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 Rentals is pet friendly.
Does 3605 Rentals offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Rentals offers parking.
Does 3605 Rentals have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Rentals does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Rentals have a pool?
No, 3605 Rentals does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Rentals have accessible units?
No, 3605 Rentals does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Rentals have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 Rentals has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College