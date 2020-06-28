All apartments in Tucker
Tucker, GA
3599 Woodbriar Cir
Last updated January 2 2020 at 9:44 AM

3599 Woodbriar Cir

3599 Woodbriar Circle · No Longer Available
Tucker
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3599 Woodbriar Circle, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths
Single Level Ground Floor Condo
Central Heat and Air
Large open living room with French Doors to Patio
Separate Dining Area and Wet Bar
Modern European Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar
Parking for 3 Cars
King Size Master with private bath and Double closet.

Marta Bus stop at Entrance to Complex

Washer and Electric Dryer connection
All new paint.
Wired for Dish or Cable
Handicapped accessible- Ground Level

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3599 Woodbriar Cir have any available units?
3599 Woodbriar Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3599 Woodbriar Cir have?
Some of 3599 Woodbriar Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3599 Woodbriar Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3599 Woodbriar Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3599 Woodbriar Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3599 Woodbriar Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 3599 Woodbriar Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3599 Woodbriar Cir offers parking.
Does 3599 Woodbriar Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3599 Woodbriar Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3599 Woodbriar Cir have a pool?
No, 3599 Woodbriar Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3599 Woodbriar Cir have accessible units?
Yes, 3599 Woodbriar Cir has accessible units.
Does 3599 Woodbriar Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3599 Woodbriar Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
