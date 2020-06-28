3599 Woodbriar Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking

3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths

Single Level Ground Floor Condo

Central Heat and Air

Large open living room with French Doors to Patio

Separate Dining Area and Wet Bar

Modern European Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar

Parking for 3 Cars

King Size Master with private bath and Double closet.



Marta Bus stop at Entrance to Complex



Washer and Electric Dryer connection

All new paint.

Wired for Dish or Cable

Handicapped accessible- Ground Level