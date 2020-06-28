3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths Single Level Ground Floor Condo Central Heat and Air Large open living room with French Doors to Patio Separate Dining Area and Wet Bar Modern European Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar Parking for 3 Cars King Size Master with private bath and Double closet.
Marta Bus stop at Entrance to Complex
Washer and Electric Dryer connection All new paint. Wired for Dish or Cable Handicapped accessible- Ground Level
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3599 Woodbriar Cir have any available units?
3599 Woodbriar Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3599 Woodbriar Cir have?
Some of 3599 Woodbriar Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3599 Woodbriar Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3599 Woodbriar Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.