3556 Janie Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

3556 Janie Court

3556 Janie Court · No Longer Available
Location

3556 Janie Court, Tucker, GA 30341

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3556 Janie Court have any available units?
3556 Janie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
Is 3556 Janie Court currently offering any rent specials?
3556 Janie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3556 Janie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3556 Janie Court is pet friendly.
Does 3556 Janie Court offer parking?
No, 3556 Janie Court does not offer parking.
Does 3556 Janie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3556 Janie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3556 Janie Court have a pool?
No, 3556 Janie Court does not have a pool.
Does 3556 Janie Court have accessible units?
No, 3556 Janie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3556 Janie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3556 Janie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3556 Janie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3556 Janie Court does not have units with air conditioning.

