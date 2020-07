Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

MUST SEE THIS CHARMING BRICK RANCH HOME! 3 BDRM/1.5 BA RECENTLY RENOVATED HARDWOOD FLOORS, BUILT IN KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER, GAS STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR AND DINING AREA, FORMAL LVRM, GREAT RM W/ FIREPLACE, TILE BATH, LARGE LAUNDRY RM, 2 PATIOS, FENCED IN YARD WITH OUT BUILDING FOR STORAGE WITH PUSH MOWER AND YARD EQUIPMENT TO MAINTAIN LAWN. LOCATED CLOSE TO INTERSTATE 285 AND HWY 78. WALKING DISTANCE TO MARTA, SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING.