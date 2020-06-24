3462 Alcan Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Immaculate Fully Renovated All-Brick Ranch in the Hot City of Tucker! Freshly Painted Interior! Hardwood floors throughout. Separate Dining Room & Large Living Room! Eat-In kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel appliances! Charming Sunroom! Ceiling Fans Throughout! Professionally landscaped! Fenced Backyard & Large Deck perfect for cookouts & entertaining! Out Building! Quiet neighborhood w/City of Tucker Park w/Playground, & Mature Trees. Convenient to Emory, CDC, downtown Decatur, & much more! Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, MARTA, & more!