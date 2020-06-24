All apartments in Tucker
3462 Alcan Way
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:26 PM

3462 Alcan Way

3462 Alcan Way
Location

3462 Alcan Way, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Immaculate Fully Renovated All-Brick Ranch in the Hot City of Tucker! Freshly Painted Interior! Hardwood floors throughout. Separate Dining Room & Large Living Room! Eat-In kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel appliances! Charming Sunroom! Ceiling Fans Throughout! Professionally landscaped! Fenced Backyard & Large Deck perfect for cookouts & entertaining! Out Building! Quiet neighborhood w/City of Tucker Park w/Playground, & Mature Trees. Convenient to Emory, CDC, downtown Decatur, & much more! Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, MARTA, & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3462 Alcan Way have any available units?
3462 Alcan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3462 Alcan Way have?
Some of 3462 Alcan Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3462 Alcan Way currently offering any rent specials?
3462 Alcan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3462 Alcan Way pet-friendly?
No, 3462 Alcan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 3462 Alcan Way offer parking?
No, 3462 Alcan Way does not offer parking.
Does 3462 Alcan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3462 Alcan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3462 Alcan Way have a pool?
No, 3462 Alcan Way does not have a pool.
Does 3462 Alcan Way have accessible units?
No, 3462 Alcan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3462 Alcan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3462 Alcan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
