2850 Whitby Drive Available 06/20/20 Renovated Home w/Pool in NE Atlanta - Located in NE Atlanta, 1 exit outside the perimeter, in the Henderson Mill / North Umberland area off of Evans and Henderson Mill, this home is perfect for communicating into Midtown, Buckhead, Emory, CDC, Downtown, Oglethorpe, Mercer, North Druid Hills, Doraville or Chamblee Marta Stations, 85 and 285, you name it. Mature neighborhood with beautiful trees. Henderson Mill Park connection inside the neighborhood and less than a block from North Umberland private swim club. Zoned for Evansdale Elementary, Henderson Mill Middle and Lakeside High School and a short drive to The Glove Academy. This beautiful home is updated and spacious with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 1/2 baths. Newly refinished hardwood floors, new paint throughout, new carpet in the basement bedroom, new appliances, new windows, new HVAC system. large sunroom, fenced back yard and upper/lower outdoor entertaining areas. Rent includes yard care and pool care. Home is owned by a licensed Real Estate Broker and Property Manager. Professionally maintained and managed by TruHaven Homes. Call/text Rachell today at 404-343-0093 to schedule a virtual showing, home is currently being airbnb'd. It is not being leased furnished. Minimum of 12 month lease. $60 application fee per adult resident. 1 month sec dep w/approved application. Pets considered with proof of alter/vetting and additional deposit/pet rent. Available for a June 20th move-in.



(RLNE5671399)