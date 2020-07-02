All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 2850 Whitby Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
2850 Whitby Drive
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

2850 Whitby Drive

2850 Whitby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2850 Whitby Drive, Tucker, GA 30340

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2850 Whitby Drive Available 06/20/20 Renovated Home w/Pool in NE Atlanta - Located in NE Atlanta, 1 exit outside the perimeter, in the Henderson Mill / North Umberland area off of Evans and Henderson Mill, this home is perfect for communicating into Midtown, Buckhead, Emory, CDC, Downtown, Oglethorpe, Mercer, North Druid Hills, Doraville or Chamblee Marta Stations, 85 and 285, you name it. Mature neighborhood with beautiful trees. Henderson Mill Park connection inside the neighborhood and less than a block from North Umberland private swim club. Zoned for Evansdale Elementary, Henderson Mill Middle and Lakeside High School and a short drive to The Glove Academy. This beautiful home is updated and spacious with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 1/2 baths. Newly refinished hardwood floors, new paint throughout, new carpet in the basement bedroom, new appliances, new windows, new HVAC system. large sunroom, fenced back yard and upper/lower outdoor entertaining areas. Rent includes yard care and pool care. Home is owned by a licensed Real Estate Broker and Property Manager. Professionally maintained and managed by TruHaven Homes. Call/text Rachell today at 404-343-0093 to schedule a virtual showing, home is currently being airbnb'd. It is not being leased furnished. Minimum of 12 month lease. $60 application fee per adult resident. 1 month sec dep w/approved application. Pets considered with proof of alter/vetting and additional deposit/pet rent. Available for a June 20th move-in.

(RLNE5671399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 Whitby Drive have any available units?
2850 Whitby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 2850 Whitby Drive have?
Some of 2850 Whitby Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 Whitby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Whitby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Whitby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2850 Whitby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2850 Whitby Drive offer parking?
No, 2850 Whitby Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2850 Whitby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2850 Whitby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Whitby Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2850 Whitby Drive has a pool.
Does 2850 Whitby Drive have accessible units?
No, 2850 Whitby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Whitby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2850 Whitby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College