Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
2816 Livsey Woods Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2816 Livsey Woods Dr

2816 Livsey Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2816 Livsey Woods Drive, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Two story brick in Tucker! - Beautiful two story brick home near award-winning Livsey Elementary School and Henderson Park. Spacious rooms. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, full finished basement. Granite counters in kitchen. Wonderful floor plan with great flow and hardwoods floors. Owner is offering the house to be rent furnished, this is negotiable. This quiet neighborhood offers easy commuting to Emory/CDC or access to I-285/I-85/Lawrenceville Highway or Highway 78. Nearby Henderson Park is 117 acres w/recreational fields, tennis courts and a lake. Downtown Tucker offers restaurants, Thursday Farmer's Market and many community activities. Some fee applies. No voucher/ section 8 accepted. For any additional info please call or text 678-929-4345.

(RLNE3601756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Livsey Woods Dr have any available units?
2816 Livsey Woods Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 Livsey Woods Dr have?
Some of 2816 Livsey Woods Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 Livsey Woods Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Livsey Woods Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Livsey Woods Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2816 Livsey Woods Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2816 Livsey Woods Dr offer parking?
No, 2816 Livsey Woods Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2816 Livsey Woods Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 Livsey Woods Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Livsey Woods Dr have a pool?
No, 2816 Livsey Woods Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Livsey Woods Dr have accessible units?
No, 2816 Livsey Woods Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Livsey Woods Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 Livsey Woods Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
