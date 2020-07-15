All apartments in Tucker
2707 Evans Dale Circle
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

2707 Evans Dale Circle

2707 Evans Dale Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2707 Evans Dale Circle, Tucker, GA 30340

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious Ranch in Evansdale/Lakeside School District. This 3BR/2BA home sits on a very private lot at the end of Evans Dale Circle in a quiet neighborhood with nearby swim club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

