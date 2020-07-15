Rent Calculator
2707 Evans Dale Circle
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM
2707 Evans Dale Circle
2707 Evans Dale Circle
No Longer Available
Location
2707 Evans Dale Circle, Tucker, GA 30340
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious Ranch in Evansdale/Lakeside School District. This 3BR/2BA home sits on a very private lot at the end of Evans Dale Circle in a quiet neighborhood with nearby swim club.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2707 Evans Dale Circle have any available units?
2707 Evans Dale Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tucker, GA
.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
Tucker Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2707 Evans Dale Circle have?
Some of 2707 Evans Dale Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 2707 Evans Dale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Evans Dale Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Evans Dale Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Evans Dale Circle is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tucker
.
Does 2707 Evans Dale Circle offer parking?
No, 2707 Evans Dale Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2707 Evans Dale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2707 Evans Dale Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Evans Dale Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2707 Evans Dale Circle has a pool.
Does 2707 Evans Dale Circle have accessible units?
No, 2707 Evans Dale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Evans Dale Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Evans Dale Circle has units with dishwashers.
