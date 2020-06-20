All apartments in Tucker
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

2528 Pine Lake Pl

2528 Pine Lake Place · (404) 966-6288
Location

2528 Pine Lake Place, Tucker, GA 30084

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Phenomenal home where residents often live many years. Absolutely adorable showcase cottage in safe, quiet, peaceful neighborhood. Short walk to Matthews Cafeteria, library, brewery, several restaurants, shops, parks & pond. Super clean home is professionally managed and includes yard care, side-by-side washer/dryer, quarterly HVAC filter changes and more. Beautiful pine & tile floors throughout - NO carpet! Side-by-side parking, archways, insulated windows, recessed lights & closet organizers. Relaxing screen porch overlooks private backyard surrounded by greenbelt. Spacious renovated kitchen, large sink under double window, maple cabinets w/under cabinet lights, faux granite, stainless appliances including built-in microwave. Renovated bath with subway tile and built-in storage. 24 mth lease followed by month to month. Available about mid July. Pets not preferred, but may be considered. No smokers or housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Does 2528 Pine Lake Pl have any available units?
2528 Pine Lake Pl has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 Pine Lake Pl have?
Some of 2528 Pine Lake Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 Pine Lake Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2528 Pine Lake Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 Pine Lake Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2528 Pine Lake Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2528 Pine Lake Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2528 Pine Lake Pl does offer parking.
Does 2528 Pine Lake Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2528 Pine Lake Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 Pine Lake Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2528 Pine Lake Pl has a pool.
Does 2528 Pine Lake Pl have accessible units?
No, 2528 Pine Lake Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 Pine Lake Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2528 Pine Lake Pl has units with dishwashers.
