2528 Pine Lake Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Phenomenal home where residents often live many years. Absolutely adorable showcase cottage in safe, quiet, peaceful neighborhood. Short walk to Matthews Cafeteria, library, brewery, several restaurants, shops, parks & pond. Super clean home is professionally managed and includes yard care, side-by-side washer/dryer, quarterly HVAC filter changes and more. Beautiful pine & tile floors throughout - NO carpet! Side-by-side parking, archways, insulated windows, recessed lights & closet organizers. Relaxing screen porch overlooks private backyard surrounded by greenbelt. Spacious renovated kitchen, large sink under double window, maple cabinets w/under cabinet lights, faux granite, stainless appliances including built-in microwave. Renovated bath with subway tile and built-in storage. 24 mth lease followed by month to month. Available about mid July. Pets not preferred, but may be considered. No smokers or housing vouchers.