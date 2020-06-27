Absolutely amazing 1945 craftsman cottage with beautiful gardens. Hardwood floors through out with nice kitchen and office with built ins. Quiet neighborhood centrally located to Emory/Buckhead/Northside Hospital.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2490 Pine Lake Rd have any available units?
2490 Pine Lake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 2490 Pine Lake Rd have?
Some of 2490 Pine Lake Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2490 Pine Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2490 Pine Lake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2490 Pine Lake Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2490 Pine Lake Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2490 Pine Lake Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2490 Pine Lake Rd offers parking.
Does 2490 Pine Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2490 Pine Lake Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2490 Pine Lake Rd have a pool?
No, 2490 Pine Lake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2490 Pine Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 2490 Pine Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2490 Pine Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2490 Pine Lake Rd has units with dishwashers.