All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 2223 Dillard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
2223 Dillard St
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

2223 Dillard St

2223 Dillard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2223 Dillard Street, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All Brick Ranch in Great Tucker location. Hardwood floors, 1-car garage, private backyard with deck. Walk to Restaurants, Shopping and Marta. Freshly painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 Dillard St have any available units?
2223 Dillard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 Dillard St have?
Some of 2223 Dillard St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 Dillard St currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Dillard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Dillard St pet-friendly?
No, 2223 Dillard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 2223 Dillard St offer parking?
Yes, 2223 Dillard St offers parking.
Does 2223 Dillard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 Dillard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Dillard St have a pool?
No, 2223 Dillard St does not have a pool.
Does 2223 Dillard St have accessible units?
No, 2223 Dillard St does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Dillard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 Dillard St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College