2128 Morris Ave
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM
2128 Morris Ave
2128 Morris Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2128 Morris Avenue, Tucker, GA 30084
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice ranch with Hardwood Floors
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2128 Morris Ave have any available units?
2128 Morris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tucker, GA
.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tucker Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2128 Morris Ave have?
Some of 2128 Morris Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2128 Morris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Morris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Morris Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2128 Morris Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tucker
.
Does 2128 Morris Ave offer parking?
No, 2128 Morris Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2128 Morris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Morris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Morris Ave have a pool?
No, 2128 Morris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Morris Ave have accessible units?
No, 2128 Morris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Morris Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2128 Morris Ave has units with dishwashers.
