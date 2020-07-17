1670 Idlewood Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors fireplace

Tuker!



Video link ?https://youtu.be/eeJ6Ln5fBws



This single family home offers beautiful oak flooring in the spacious living room and dining area,

The living rooms has a decorative fireplace, there are

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths; and a big bonus room/office with separate entrance.

The kitchen has new cabinets, and a laundry room with washer and dryer

Dining room off the kitchen.

connections, there is a large bonus bedroom; the large master bedroom has an attached private full bath.

The 2 secondary bedrooms share a full hall bathroom.



Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price. Central heating and air. Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance. Renters insurance is required.



This is a NON-SMOKING property. Cats and small dogs may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.



Near by schools are:

Idlewood Elementary

Tucker Middle School

Tucker High School



The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at https://atlanda.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Security Deposit $1450.00 rent with good credit/rent history.



3 Bedroom, 2 Bath

Contact us to schedule a showing.