Tucker, GA
1670 Idlewood Road
Last updated June 25 2020 at 12:50 PM

1670 Idlewood Road

1670 Idlewood Road · (404) 800-1141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1670 Idlewood Road, Tucker, GA 30084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Tuker!

Video link ?https://youtu.be/eeJ6Ln5fBws

This single family home offers beautiful oak flooring in the spacious living room and dining area,
The living rooms has a decorative fireplace, there are
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths; and a big bonus room/office with separate entrance.
The kitchen has new cabinets, and a laundry room with washer and dryer
Dining room off the kitchen.
connections, there is a large bonus bedroom; the large master bedroom has an attached private full bath.
The 2 secondary bedrooms share a full hall bathroom.

Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price. Central heating and air. Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance. Renters insurance is required.

This is a NON-SMOKING property. Cats and small dogs may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.

Near by schools are:
Idlewood Elementary
Tucker Middle School
Tucker High School

The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at https://atlanda.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Security Deposit $1450.00 rent with good credit/rent history.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 Idlewood Road have any available units?
1670 Idlewood Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
Is 1670 Idlewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
1670 Idlewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 Idlewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 1670 Idlewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 1670 Idlewood Road offer parking?
No, 1670 Idlewood Road does not offer parking.
Does 1670 Idlewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1670 Idlewood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 Idlewood Road have a pool?
No, 1670 Idlewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 1670 Idlewood Road have accessible units?
No, 1670 Idlewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 Idlewood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1670 Idlewood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1670 Idlewood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1670 Idlewood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
