1670 Idlewood Road

Tuker!
Video link ?https://youtu.be/eeJ6Ln5fBws
This single family home offers beautiful oak flooring in the spacious living room and dining area,
The living rooms has a decorative fireplace, there are
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths; and a big bonus room/office with separate entrance.
The kitchen has new cabinets, and a laundry room with washer and dryer
Dining room off the kitchen.
connections, there is a large bonus bedroom; the large master bedroom has an attached private full bath.
The 2 secondary bedrooms share a full hall bathroom.
Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price. Central heating and air. Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance. Renters insurance is required.
This is a NON-SMOKING property. Cats and small dogs may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.
Near by schools are:
Idlewood Elementary
Tucker Middle School
Tucker High School
The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at https://atlanda.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Security Deposit $1450.00 rent with good credit/rent history.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
