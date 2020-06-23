All apartments in Tucker
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1670 Idlewood Rd

1670 Idlewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1670 Idlewood Road, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description:
This single family home offers beautiful oak flooring in the spacious living room and dining area, The living rooms has a decorative fireplace, there are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths; the kitchen has new cabinets, and a laundry room with washer and dryer connections, there is a large bonus bedroom; the large master bedroom has an attached private full bath, the 2 secondary bedrooms share a full hall bathroom.

Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price. Central heating and air. Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance. Renters insurance is required.

This is a NON-SMOKING property. Cats and small dogs may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.

Near by schools are:
Idlewood Elementary
Tucker Middle School
Tucker High School
Security Deposit $1200.00 rent with good credit/rent history.

To qualify:
Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent.
All responsible occupants rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory in past 5 years)
A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath

Amenities

Wahser dryer connection
Bonus room
Off street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

