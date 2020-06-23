1670 Idlewood Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Description:

This single family home offers beautiful oak flooring in the spacious living room and dining area, The living rooms has a decorative fireplace, there are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths; the kitchen has new cabinets, and a laundry room with washer and dryer connections, there is a large bonus bedroom; the large master bedroom has an attached private full bath, the 2 secondary bedrooms share a full hall bathroom.



Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price. Central heating and air. Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance. Renters insurance is required.



This is a NON-SMOKING property. Cats and small dogs may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.



Near by schools are:

Idlewood Elementary

Tucker Middle School

Tucker High School

Security Deposit $1200.00 rent with good credit/rent history.



To qualify:

Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent.

All responsible occupants rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory in past 5 years)

A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath



Amenities



Wahser dryer connection

Bonus room

Off street Parking