All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 1573 Idlehour Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
1573 Idlehour Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1573 Idlehour Drive

1573 Idlehour Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1573 Idlehour Drive, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1573 Idlehour Drive have any available units?
1573 Idlehour Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
Is 1573 Idlehour Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1573 Idlehour Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1573 Idlehour Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1573 Idlehour Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1573 Idlehour Drive offer parking?
No, 1573 Idlehour Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1573 Idlehour Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1573 Idlehour Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1573 Idlehour Drive have a pool?
No, 1573 Idlehour Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1573 Idlehour Drive have accessible units?
No, 1573 Idlehour Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1573 Idlehour Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1573 Idlehour Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1573 Idlehour Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1573 Idlehour Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College