Last updated February 12 2020 at 2:41 PM

1523 Vancouver Drive

1523 Vancouver Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1523 Vancouver Drive, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Immaculate Fully Renovated Brick Ranch in the Vibrant City of Tucker! 4 Bedrooms w/2 Full Baths!Freshly Painted Interior! Hardwood floors thru-out. Large Living Rm! Eat-In kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel appliances! Cozy Bonus room/poss 4th bedroom!Ceiling Fans Thru-out! Professionally landscaped!Fenced Backyard & Large Deck perfect for cookouts & entertaining!Out Building!Quiet neighborhood w/City of Tucker Park w/Playground, & Mature Trees. Convenient to Emory, CDC, downtown Decatur, & much more! Near shopping, dining, entertainment, MARTA, & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Vancouver Drive have any available units?
1523 Vancouver Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 Vancouver Drive have?
Some of 1523 Vancouver Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Vancouver Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Vancouver Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Vancouver Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1523 Vancouver Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 1523 Vancouver Drive offer parking?
No, 1523 Vancouver Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1523 Vancouver Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Vancouver Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Vancouver Drive have a pool?
No, 1523 Vancouver Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Vancouver Drive have accessible units?
No, 1523 Vancouver Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Vancouver Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 Vancouver Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

