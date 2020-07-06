1523 Vancouver Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Immaculate Fully Renovated Brick Ranch in the Vibrant City of Tucker! 4 Bedrooms w/2 Full Baths!Freshly Painted Interior! Hardwood floors thru-out. Large Living Rm! Eat-In kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel appliances! Cozy Bonus room/poss 4th bedroom!Ceiling Fans Thru-out! Professionally landscaped!Fenced Backyard & Large Deck perfect for cookouts & entertaining!Out Building!Quiet neighborhood w/City of Tucker Park w/Playground, & Mature Trees. Convenient to Emory, CDC, downtown Decatur, & much more! Near shopping, dining, entertainment, MARTA, & more!