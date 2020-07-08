All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 1328 Drayton Woods Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
1328 Drayton Woods Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 PM

1328 Drayton Woods Drive

1328 Drayton Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1328 Drayton Woods Drive, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Drayton Woods Drive have any available units?
1328 Drayton Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
Is 1328 Drayton Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Drayton Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Drayton Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 Drayton Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1328 Drayton Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 1328 Drayton Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1328 Drayton Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Drayton Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Drayton Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 1328 Drayton Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Drayton Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 1328 Drayton Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Drayton Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Drayton Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Drayton Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Drayton Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College