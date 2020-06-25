All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 1200 Montreal Rd. E..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
1200 Montreal Rd. E.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

1200 Montreal Rd. E.

1200 Montreal Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1200 Montreal Road, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Exquisite Apartments for Rent in Tucker, GAFive Oaks apartments in Tucker, GAIf you have been looking for your next home, look no further than Five Oaks apartments in Tucker, GA. These exquisite apartments for rent in Tucker, GA offer something for everyone. Whether you are in the market for a cozy one-bedroom, a two-bedroom, or a three-bedroom dwelling, these Tucker apartments are your answer.Enter your tranquil oasis that you can now call home, amidst a lining of exquisite walkways and grounds that allow your home to feel like a vacation getaway. Experience life as it was intended. Walk through nature, or take a dip in the calming pool. You can even enjoy a thrill on the playground. Whether you are looking for a tranquil retreat to enjoy while putting your feet up after a long day of work, or a haven to entertain you closest of pals, Five Oaks apartments is the place for you.Dont take our word for it. Come by a take a tour of our phenomenal grounds. Visit the homes and see for yours

BusinessCenter,ClubHouse,Gate,FitnessCenter,FreeWeights,Laundry,PackageReceiving,Pool,Transportation,ShortTermLease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Montreal Rd. E. have any available units?
1200 Montreal Rd. E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Montreal Rd. E. have?
Some of 1200 Montreal Rd. E.'s amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Montreal Rd. E. currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Montreal Rd. E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Montreal Rd. E. pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Montreal Rd. E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 1200 Montreal Rd. E. offer parking?
No, 1200 Montreal Rd. E. does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Montreal Rd. E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Montreal Rd. E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Montreal Rd. E. have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Montreal Rd. E. has a pool.
Does 1200 Montreal Rd. E. have accessible units?
No, 1200 Montreal Rd. E. does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Montreal Rd. E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Montreal Rd. E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College