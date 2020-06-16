Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tifton
Find more places like 206 18th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tifton, GA
/
206 18th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
206 18th Street
206 18th Street East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
206 18th Street East, Tifton, GA 31794
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 206 18th Street have any available units?
206 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tifton, GA
.
What amenities does 206 18th Street have?
Some of 206 18th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 206 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 206 18th Street offer parking?
No, 206 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 206 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 18th Street have a pool?
No, 206 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 206 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 18th Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Valdosta, GA
Albany, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Valdosta State University