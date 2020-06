Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Pinecreek Villas is located on the North Side of Tifton, and are 2 bedroom 2.5 bath two story townhouses with 1210 squarefeet. They have a storage room on the back patio and ample closet space. These townhouses include cable, high-speed internet, lawn maintenance, and garbage