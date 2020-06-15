Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tifton
Find more places like 1018 Goff Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tifton, GA
/
1018 Goff Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1018 Goff Street
1018 Goff Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1018 Goff Street, Tifton, GA 31794
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1018 Goff Street have any available units?
1018 Goff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tifton, GA
.
What amenities does 1018 Goff Street have?
Some of 1018 Goff Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1018 Goff Street currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Goff Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Goff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 Goff Street is pet friendly.
Does 1018 Goff Street offer parking?
No, 1018 Goff Street does not offer parking.
Does 1018 Goff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 Goff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Goff Street have a pool?
No, 1018 Goff Street does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Goff Street have accessible units?
No, 1018 Goff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Goff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 Goff Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 Goff Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1018 Goff Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Valdosta, GA
Albany, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Valdosta State University