Thomson, GA
467 Edgar Circle
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:38 PM

467 Edgar Circle

467 Edgar Circle
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

467 Edgar Circle, Thomson, GA 30824

Price and availability



4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,155

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft



Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1107 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and ceiling fans. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from US-78. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.georgia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 Edgar Circle have any available units?
467 Edgar Circle has a unit available for $1,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 467 Edgar Circle have?
Some of 467 Edgar Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 Edgar Circle currently offering any rent specials?
467 Edgar Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 Edgar Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 467 Edgar Circle is pet friendly.
Does 467 Edgar Circle offer parking?
Yes, 467 Edgar Circle offers parking.
Does 467 Edgar Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 467 Edgar Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 Edgar Circle have a pool?
No, 467 Edgar Circle does not have a pool.
Does 467 Edgar Circle have accessible units?
No, 467 Edgar Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 467 Edgar Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 467 Edgar Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 467 Edgar Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 467 Edgar Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
