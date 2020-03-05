All apartments in Thomson
Last updated March 5 2020 at 11:11 AM

138 Kingstown Way

138 Kingstown Way · (201) 845-7300
Location

138 Kingstown Way, Thomson, GA 30824

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$729

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

WELCOME TO Kingstown Gardens
Located in beautiful Thomson, Kingstown Gardens is an independent living community for individuals 62 years and older. Featuring one- and two-bedroom energy efficient apartment homes, this maintenance free community has resident controlled access and spacious open floor plans. The property amenities provide opportunities for residents to be active, participate in social gatherings and enjoy the outdoors. To enjoy this happy, healthy lifestyle, call today to reserve your apartment.

Apartment Amenities:
All Electric
Full Kitchen Including:
- Range
- Refrigerator
- Garbage Disposal
- Microwave Oven
- Dishwasher
Washer and Dryer Hook-ups
Ceiling Fans
Central Heat and Air
Water and Garbage Removal Provided
Resident Controlled Access

Community Amenities:
On-site Management
Community Gazebo
Community Room with:
- full kitchen
- cable television
- computer lab
Exciting Monthly Activities
Handicap Accessible Units
Maintenance Provided
Lawn Care
On-Site Laundry Facilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Kingstown Way have any available units?
138 Kingstown Way has a unit available for $729 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 Kingstown Way have?
Some of 138 Kingstown Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Kingstown Way currently offering any rent specials?
138 Kingstown Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Kingstown Way pet-friendly?
No, 138 Kingstown Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thomson.
Does 138 Kingstown Way offer parking?
No, 138 Kingstown Way does not offer parking.
Does 138 Kingstown Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Kingstown Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Kingstown Way have a pool?
No, 138 Kingstown Way does not have a pool.
Does 138 Kingstown Way have accessible units?
Yes, 138 Kingstown Way has accessible units.
Does 138 Kingstown Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Kingstown Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Kingstown Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 138 Kingstown Way has units with air conditioning.
