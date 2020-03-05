138 Kingstown Way

Amenities
WELCOME TO Kingstown Gardens
Located in beautiful Thomson, Kingstown Gardens is an independent living community for individuals 62 years and older. Featuring one- and two-bedroom energy efficient apartment homes, this maintenance free community has resident controlled access and spacious open floor plans. The property amenities provide opportunities for residents to be active, participate in social gatherings and enjoy the outdoors. To enjoy this happy, healthy lifestyle, call today to reserve your apartment.
Apartment Amenities:
All Electric
Full Kitchen Including:
- Range
- Refrigerator
- Garbage Disposal
- Microwave Oven
- Dishwasher
Washer and Dryer Hook-ups
Ceiling Fans
Central Heat and Air
Water and Garbage Removal Provided
Resident Controlled Access
Community Amenities:
On-site Management
Community Gazebo
Community Room with:
- full kitchen
- cable television
- computer lab
Exciting Monthly Activities
Handicap Accessible Units
Maintenance Provided
Lawn Care
On-Site Laundry Facilities