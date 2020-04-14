All apartments in Suwanee
726 Village Field Court

726 Village Field Place
Location

726 Village Field Place, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

Welcome to this sought after Village Grove craftsman style home in highly ranked North Gwinnett school system. Main level w/ hardwood floors & open floorplan. Chefs kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances & breakfast bar overlooking great room w/ fireplace. Access fenced courtyard through french doors in dining area. Upper level w/ large master bedroom & bath w/ double sinks & separate tub/shower. Two additional bedrooms & full bath also w/ double sinks. Family friendly, active swim/tennis neighborhood w/in walking distance to restaurants, shops & park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Village Field Court have any available units?
726 Village Field Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Village Field Court have?
Some of 726 Village Field Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Village Field Court currently offering any rent specials?
726 Village Field Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Village Field Court pet-friendly?
No, 726 Village Field Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 726 Village Field Court offer parking?
Yes, 726 Village Field Court offers parking.
Does 726 Village Field Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Village Field Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Village Field Court have a pool?
Yes, 726 Village Field Court has a pool.
Does 726 Village Field Court have accessible units?
No, 726 Village Field Court does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Village Field Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Village Field Court has units with dishwashers.
